Telangana universities brim with girl students

September 30, 2023 - Hyderabad

Storming yet another male bastion, girl students of Telangana have taken an unprecedented 73% of the total post graduate seats in all the Telangana State universities this year.

This number is across the social groups and is predominantly among the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. Their dominance is clear in the science subjects while in Humanities they are either equal or have conceded to the boys in a few subjects that are known to be ‘Food courses’ on the campuses.

Statistics reveal that out of the 22,599 students admitted this year 16,496 were girl students, and this is nearly 10% more compared to previous years. The trend seems to have started from the degree courses itself. This year in the degree courses the admission of girl students crossed 61% indicating how they have captured the undergraduate courses as well.

What’s heartening is that girl students from the extremely backward and socially neglected sections like the SCs and STs have risen sharply in terms of numbers. The huge gap between the boys and the girls is another factor that’s astonishing. For example, the average of ST girls securing admissions in Science courses is around 60 to 65% while this percentage crosses 70% among the SC girls.

Similar is the case with the Backward Classes girls who average above 80% in the science courses compared to BC boys. Interestingly, men have done well only in Humanities stream and certain courses that girls have traditionally stayed away from. These include Linguistics, Geography, Archaeology, Public Administration and Political Science.

While the 33% reservations to girl students in Telangana helped the numbers rise steadily, the fact that families are realising the importance of education for girls is a huge factor, says convenor of the Combined Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGCET) I. Pandu Ranga Reddy. CPGCET has been conducted for admission into all the State universities except the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Lavanya, who teaches History at the Osmania University attributes it to change in perception of parents that girls are in no way inferior and that is reflecting in the growing numbers. Better facilities like hostels and infrastructure have made girls more confident to pursue higher education. Veerender, a psychologist working with students’ issues says, on the social front, parents realise that better educated girls are sought-after brides. Parents have also become confident due to girls’ education.

This trend is seen particularly in the SC and ST communities with government supportive schemes helping them to pursue university education. Since Telangana was formed the government started 46 women residential degree colleges under the Social Welfare department for SC, ST and BC communities.

Chairman Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri argues that these colleges are now the source for academically strong girl students aspiring for PG courses. “Seeds sown there are bearing the fruits,” he says.