Telangana tribal instruments to be in spotlight at Paris seminar

The seminar and workshop will be held from December 13 to 17 at the Nantes Institute for Advanced Studies, with the title ‘India-Africa towards a Dialogue of Humanities’

December 03, 2022 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Thoti tribe from Adilabad preforming with traditional Instruments such as Kikri, Juttur and Dhaki in Hyderabad.

Members of the Thoti tribe from Adilabad preforming with traditional Instruments such as Kikri, Juttur and Dhaki in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Musical instruments of tribal and folk communities of nomads and semi-nomads, particularly from the Telangana region, will be in focus at a seminar in France being organised by the Indo-European Advanced Research Network (IEARN), Nantes.

Jayadhir Tirmal Rao and Gudur Manoja — the team of ‘AadyaKala’ — will be presenting a paper on ‘Material culture in Museums’ that explains the musical instruments of tribal and folk communities of nomads and semi-nomads about ironware, manuscripts and tools used extensively in their day to day lives.

Mr. Rao, a well-known researcher, scholar and founder of Adi Dhwani Foundation, along with Mr. Manoja, will also present the inputs of their rigorous work to collect the material over four decades and their efforts to establish five museums. It also includes details of the artefacts and nuances of their making, their specificities and utilitarian purposes.

The seminar and workshop will be held from December 13 to 17 at the Nantes Institute for Advanced Studies, with the title ‘India-Africa towards a Dialogue of Humanities’.

Associate professor at the department of social anthropology in Inalco - Langues O’ Paris, Daniel Negers, who is also a member of the Aadya Kala team, would also speak about the efforts of Mr.Rao and Mr.Manoja.

The team leaves for Paris on December 4, 2022, and will meet Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma, apart from curators and other important officials of various museums.

