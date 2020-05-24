Telangana

State transports 50,000 workers in single day

Expenditure of ₹13.15 crore incurred in transporting workers: CS

The State government successfully arranged for transport of over 50,000 migrant labour to different destinations in a single day on Sunday.

This follows the hassle-free transport of over one lakh people in the past few days. The government has so far ensured transport of 1.58 lakh migrant labour through 124 Shramik Special trains and as many as 40 trains were operated from different stations across the State on Sunday alone.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar thanked the police department and other departments for their cooperation in the exercise. The government, he said, had incurred an expenditure of ₹ 13.15 crore in transporting migrant workers to their destinations and the government could successfully send back all the migrant workers, except those from West Bengal.

Arrangements had been made to transport the workers hailing from the State through 10 trains and the date of their transport would be decided after studying the situation there. Steps had been taken to ensure that the migrant workers were transported to railway stations in buses and the government was providing food packets, water and fruits to workers on way home.

