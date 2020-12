Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada tests positive for COVID-19

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Hyderabad

15 December 2020 11:48 IST

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister tweeted that his RT-PCR test report showed he was positive and had gone into home isolation. He advised those who met him in the recent past to get tested.

Asking friends and well-wishers not to contact him, he exuded confidence about a quick recovery.

