Telangana

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada tests positive for COVID-19

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar  

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister tweeted that his RT-PCR test report showed he was positive and had gone into home isolation. He advised those who met him in the recent past to get tested.

Asking friends and well-wishers not to contact him, he exuded confidence about a quick recovery.

