Telangana Transport Department is gearing up to crack the whip against vehicle owners who have not paid life tax. According to a department official, motor vehicle inspectors will be deployed to check vehicles from other States. As per rules, a vehicle from another State plying the roads in Telangana for a period exceeding 30 days is liable to pay life tax which is calculated based on the age of the vehicle.

