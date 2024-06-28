Telangana Transport Dept employees go on non-cooperation strike

A day after the assault on C. Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner, employees of the Telangana Transport Department at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Transport Bhavan in Hyderabad went on strike on Friday demanding action against those responsible.

According to officials of the Transport Department, Mr. Ramesh was allegedly assaulted by union leader Amanullah Khan on Thursday. Mr. Khan is the Convenor of the Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee. The union, on the same day, had submitted a representation objecting to the registration of autorickshaws without meters.

A large number of Transport Department employees converged at the Transport Bhavan, and staged a demonstration at its entrance. Mr. Ramesh also joined them.

Wearing black badges, the RTA officials on Friday held a demonstration seeking action against Mr. Khan. They also demanded more security for employees of the department.

“After assurances from the Commissioner, we did not go ahead with the pen-down strike. But we did go on a non-cooperation strike on Friday. We want action to be taken against those responsible, and seek better safety for us all. The strike was across the department,” said Ravinder Kumar, President, Technical Officers Association.

