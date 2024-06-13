Telangana Transport department cracks the whip on school buses without fitness certificates

As a part of its drive to ensure road safety as children return to school, the Transport department on Thursday said that 23 school buses were found flouting norms.

Officials of the department said 18 such vehicles did not have a fitness certificate and the rest did not have required permits. Cases were registered against errant drivers or institutions to which these vehicles belong.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, during a recent meeting with the department officials, directed the staff to remain vigilant and conduct inspections of school buses.