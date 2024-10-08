ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana tradition take centerstage at the GTA Detroit Bathukamma celebrations

Published - October 08, 2024 05:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Bathukamma celebrations at Detroit, Michigan, USA organised by the Global Telangana Association. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Global Telangana Association (GTA) hosted a vibrant Bathukamma and Dasara celebration at ‘The Studio’ in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Saturday (October 5, 2024) drawing a massive turnout of over 600 Telugu families.

Families clad in traditional and colorful attire gathered to honour Goddess Gowri, embodying the spirit of Bathukamma. Women danced in rhythm around intricately arranged flower mounds, recreating the festive atmosphere of Telangana.

“GTA’s Bathukamma celebration brought back memories of our childhood in Telangana,” said Trilochana Pallavi reacting to the massive turnout and success of the event. “The event was a wonderful opportunity for our children to connect with their cultural roots,” added another attendee, Kudikala Jayasagar.

Sumptuous authentic Telangana delicacies appealed to the tastebuds of the festive crowd that have gathered at the venue.

Organisers of the Bathukamma celebrations at Detroit, Michigan, USA initiated by the Global Telangana Association. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Prominent leaders from various Indian communities graced the occasion, demonstrating unity and solidarity among the diaspora. The celebration also featured dandiya performances, where young girls, boys, and families danced with abandon to popular Telangana musical numbers.

The organizing committee headed by GTA national president, Praveen Kesireddy and the Board of Trustees, Detroit City Chapter team under the leadership of its president, Kamal Pinnamreddy, president-elect, Venkat Vadnala and GTA-Vanitha team, under the stewardship of Swapna Chintapally, Sushma Padukone, Suma Kalvala and Deepti Chithrapu, were actively involved in making the event a stupendous success.

