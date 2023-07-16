Telangana Tourism acquires luxury buses for Tirupati, Shirdi sectors

July 16, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With a view to modernise the fleet and providing comfortable luxurious travel to tourists, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has purchased two Volvo Multi-Axle AC Sleeper Coaches with 41 berths.

The buses were inaugurated by Tourism Minister V.Srinivas Goud in the presence of TSTDC managing director B.Manohar Rao.

These sleeper coaches were procured at a cost of ₹1.75 crore each and are the latest ultra-modern Volvo Coaches of 15 metres length with complete air suspension. The buses are fitted with Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS), adequate luggage space, an emergency exit door on the rear side, CCTV cameras, GPS, reverse-view camera, mobile charging points for each berth, LED lighting, said Mr.Manohar Rao. These buses will be introduced on the Hyderabad-Tirupati Seegra Darshan package tour and also on the Hyderabad-Shirdi route.

The corporation has also procured Urbania Model AC mini coach manufactured by Force Motors at a cost of ₹32.61 lakh. It proposes to operate this mini coach for Hyderabad City Sightseeing package tours and other package tours whenever the occupancy is less in conventional big buses.