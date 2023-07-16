HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Tourism acquires luxury buses for Tirupati, Shirdi sectors

Buses inaugurated by Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud

July 16, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister V.Srinivas Goud and Tourism Development Corporation managing director B.Manohar Rao inaugurating the buses acquired by the Tourism department.

Tourism Minister V.Srinivas Goud and Tourism Development Corporation managing director B.Manohar Rao inaugurating the buses acquired by the Tourism department. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

With a view to modernise the fleet and providing comfortable luxurious travel to tourists, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has purchased two Volvo Multi-Axle AC Sleeper Coaches with 41 berths.

The buses were inaugurated by Tourism Minister V.Srinivas Goud in the presence of TSTDC managing director B.Manohar Rao.

These sleeper coaches were procured at a cost of ₹1.75 crore each and are the latest ultra-modern Volvo Coaches of 15 metres length with complete air suspension. The buses are fitted with Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS), adequate luggage space, an emergency exit door on the rear side, CCTV cameras, GPS, reverse-view camera, mobile charging points for each berth, LED lighting, said Mr.Manohar Rao. These buses will be introduced on the Hyderabad-Tirupati Seegra Darshan package tour and also on the Hyderabad-Shirdi route.

The corporation has also procured Urbania Model AC mini coach manufactured by Force Motors at a cost of ₹32.61 lakh. It proposes to operate this mini coach for Hyderabad City Sightseeing package tours and other package tours whenever the occupancy is less in conventional big buses.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.