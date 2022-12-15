Telangana tops with high gross enrolment ratio in country, says OP Jindal Global varsity V-C

December 15, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. C. Raj Kumar, said Telangana is on top in the country with 52% gross enrolment ratio (GER) while the national average is around 27%, and this is the reason several national and international institutions are promoting their institutions of higher education here.

Prof. Raj Kumar said Telangana also leads in medical studies, engineering and science, and technology education. He was sharing these views after O.P. Jindal Global University and Seattle University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge a new academic partnership that will aid in the creation of new and innovative opportunities for students and faculty in higher education.

A delegation including Seattle University president Professor Eduardo M. Peñalver, dean Professor Anthony E. Varona (School of Law), dean professor Amit Shukla (College of Science & Engineering), dean professor Joseph M. Phillips (Albers School of Business & Economics) and associate dean professor Madhu T. Rao (Albers School of Business & Economics) was in Hyderabad as a part of their India tour.

Professor Eduardo M. Peñalver said that given the importance of Telangana and the city of Hyderabad as a leader in the education sector, the team is here to converse with students and educators and build partnerships with institutions. He said one of the most critical aspects of the National Education Policy has been the emphasis on internationalisation and global partnerships for improving the quality of education and promoting excellence in teaching and research.