Telangana tops in recovery of lost, stolen mobile devices under CEIR 

August 09, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana ranks first in the country in the recovery of stolen/lost mobile devices, as per consolidated data of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal till August, an official release stated on Tuesday.

The State achieved a recovery percentage of 67.98, with 5,038 mobile devices recovered between April, when it was launched, and August.

CIER nodal officer for Telangana, Additional DG (CID) Mahesh Bhagwat said CEIR, the initiative of the department of Telecommunications, is operational in all 780 police stations of the State. The 5,038 devices were recovered in less than four months, and the last 1,000 of them were recovered in just 16 days.

Karnataka at 54.20% and Andhra Pradesh at 50.90% follow Telangana in the list.

As per official data, as on August 7 (Monday), a total of 55,219 mobile devices were reported as blocked and related traceability report was received for 11,297 devices.

