Telangana tops in paddy procurement: Minister

Telangana topped in paddy procurement in the country, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao while launching paddy procurement at Ramavaram village in Kodakandla mandal here on Tuesday. He wanted Indira Kranthi Patham (women’s self-help groups) to be active in procuring paddy and wanted women to use electronic weighing machines to ensure transparency and avoid controversies. “Farmers need not worry as the government had decided to procure till the last grain,” Mr. Rao assured.

30-Day Action Plan

Earlier in the day, the Minister took part in a tractor distribution programme to the beneficiaries in Jangaon town where he said the State government was giving ₹ 9,800 crore, while the Centre was giving only ₹ 200 crore towards Aasara pensions. He pointed out that the State government had allocated ₹ 2,714 crore for gram panchayats in the budget. Further, he urged the villagers to continue the 30-Day Action Plan announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and contribute to the development of their respective villages.

The Minister pointed out that Jangaon town did not witness any development over the decades. Following the sentiments of people, the Chief Minister has decided to make it a new district. “After that, Jangaon town witnessed good development. Now, Jangaon district has many reservoirs all around and the town has no drinking water problem. More development will come in the future,” he added.

Drought to development

“Jangaon, once considered a drought-prone region has witnessed development after TRS came to power. All the villages are getting protected drinking water supply. With the government also focusing on irrigation, farming activity has also picked up,” Mr. Dayakar Rao said. The Minister told the sarpanches to focus on sanitation and Haritha Haram and assured the administration is ready to provide adequate funds for dumpyards in each village. Legislative Council chief whip B. Venkateshwarlu, ZP chairperson P. Sampath Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy and District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy were among others present.