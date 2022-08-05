Top Telangana news developments today

CJI N.V. Ramana will be conferred honorary doctorate at the 82nd convocation of Osmania University today. File photo | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Key news developments from Telangana on Friday, August 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Congress to organise a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency after the resignation of the sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders to attend

2. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to visit New Delhi to call on party president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss entry of Rajagopal Reddy into the party.

3. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to be conferred honorary doctorate at the 82nd convocation of Osmania University in the evening.

4. Round table meeting of Singapore Tourism Board on `deepening connections, achieving together’.

5. Srisailam reservoir is getting inflows of 2.25 lakh cusecs as river Krishna continues to carry heavy flood