Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

CJI N.V. Ramana will be conferred honorary doctorate at the 82nd convocation of Osmania University today. File photo | Photo Credit: V. Raju
The Hindu Bureau The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau August 05, 2022 10:35 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 10:35 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Congress to organise a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency after the resignation of the sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders to attend 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to visit New Delhi to call on party president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss entry of Rajagopal Reddy into the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to be conferred honorary doctorate at the 82nd convocation of Osmania University in the evening.

4. Round table meeting of Singapore Tourism Board on `deepening connections, achieving together’.

5. Srisailam reservoir is getting inflows of 2.25 lakh cusecs as river Krishna continues to carry heavy flood  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
political development
Read more...