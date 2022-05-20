Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on May 20, 2022
1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to leave for Delhi to kickstart his 10-day all-India tour to participate in various social and political programmes
2. Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees will soon be available as a packaged drink in Telangana.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.