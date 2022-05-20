Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to leave for Delhi to kickstart his 10-day all-India tour to participate in various social and political programmes 

2. Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees will soon be available as a packaged drink in Telangana.

Read more news from Telangana here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
state politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2022 9:48:11 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-top-news-developments-may-20-2022/article65438473.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY