Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 20, 2022

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to leave for Delhi to kickstart his 10-day all-India tour to participate in various social and political programmes

2. Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees will soon be available as a packaged drink in Telangana.

