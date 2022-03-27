Top Telangana news developments today

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

March 27, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on March 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Telangana State Public Service Commission will start one-time registration for candidates to upload their details tomorrow, for the recruitment drive of the State government to fill thousands of vacancies. Yesterday, the commission had held a meeting with HODs of 19 departments to gather information about vacancies in their respective departments.

2. Aam Aaadmi Party MLA of Delhi and south India in-charge of the party Somnath Bharti will hold a press conference to announce the programmes of the national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal in Telangana from next month.

