Top Telangana news developments today

Eatala Rajender. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

March 13, 2022 10:05 IST

March 13, 2022



1. Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, along with doctors, will address a meeting of public health organisations in the State.

2. Former chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy who has been renominated by TRS to contest election for the same post, will file his nomination today.

