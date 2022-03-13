Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Eatala Rajender. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
The Hindu BureauMarch 13, 2022 10:05 IST
Updated: March 13, 2022 10:05 IST

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, along with doctors, will address a meeting of public health organisations in the State.

2. Former chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy who has been renominated by TRS to contest election for the same post, will file his nomination today.

Advertising
Advertising

Read more on Telangana here.

Related Topics
Telangana
Read more...