Top Telangana news developments today
1. Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, along with doctors, will address a meeting of public health organisations in the State.
2. Former chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy who has been renominated by TRS to contest election for the same post, will file his nomination today.
