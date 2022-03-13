Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, along with doctors, will address a meeting of public health organisations in the State.

2. Former chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy who has been renominated by TRS to contest election for the same post, will file his nomination today.

