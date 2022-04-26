Top Telangana news developments of the day
Key news developments from Telangana on April 26, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :
1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for three super speciality hospitals in three corners of the Twin Cities today. The three hospitals would be constructed at a cost of ₹2,796 crore.
2. As per a report of the groundwater department, groundwater table has gone up in the State.
3. Three Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) based in Khammam district have reported a profit of ₹90 lakh in two months through Chilli procurement.
