Top Telangana news developments of the day

Key news developments from Telangana on April 25, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in various rituals relating to the recent reopening of the renovated Yadagirigutta temple.

2. Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy to address a meeting of party workers from four districts at Karimnagar. The meeting is aimed to mobilise public for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Warangal on May 6.

3. Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy to meet various teacher organisations to discuss transfers and promotions of government teachers tot ake place in June.

4. The Telangana State Public Service Commission has finalised July 1 as the cut-off date to determine age of candidates appearing for Group I services exams. Candidates should have been born after July 1, 1978 to take exams in general category and they should have been born after July 1973 in SC, ST and BC categories. The government has relaxed age from 34 to 44 years for general candidates and from 34 to 49 for SC, ST and BC categories.

