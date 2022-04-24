Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 24, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on April 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Election strategist Prashant Kishor to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

2. Media interaction of TRS working president and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to take place ahead of the party’s foundation day celebration on April 27.

3. State road transport corporation has decided to buy 1,060 new buses to augment its fleet after nearly 600 buses were withdrawn last month due to ageing .

Read more news from Telangana here.