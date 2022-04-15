Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on April 15, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
1. Supreme Court Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the inaugural of State judicial officers conference
2. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the biggest stent manufacturing campus in Asia at Patancheru on Hyderabad outskirts.
3. Union MInister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will join the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in his padayatra on the second day today in Gadwal district.
