Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 15, 2022

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing a public meeting to launch the second stage of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Alampur, Jogulamba Gadwal on April 14, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Supreme Court Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the inaugural of State judicial officers conference

2. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the biggest stent manufacturing campus in Asia at Patancheru on Hyderabad outskirts.

3. Union MInister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will join the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in his padayatra on the second day today in Gadwal district.

