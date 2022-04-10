Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on April 10, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
1. Sriramanavami celebrations marking the celestial wedding of Lord Ram will take place at Bhadrachalam. Governor Tamilissai Soundararajan will attend the event.
2. The State government has stood guarantee for a ₹1,000 crore loan borrowed by cash strapped power distribution companies to pay the March salary of the staff. The salary was credited to the accounts of the staff yesterday evening.
3. Doctors’ associations have voiced their opposition against the State government’s proposal to appoint Revenue Divisional Officers as supervising officers for maintenance of government hospitals in the light of the recent death of a patient after he was bitten by rats during treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal.
