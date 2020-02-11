‘Telangana too needs AAP’

Aam Admi Party Telangana has said that the AAP regained power in Delhi State elections on the basis of its credible work and thanked the people of Delhi for their mandate.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday after the Delhi election results were announced, AAP Telangana State convenor Burra Ramu Goud, joint secretary Rasheed Ulfaq and Senior leader R.Venkat Reddy said it was not the victory of AAP alone but also that of 2 crore voters of Delhi.

Recalling the work done by Arvind Kejriwal’s government in the last five years in improving basic amenities and quality of life for people, they said up to 20,000 litres of drinking water, 200 units of power was given free of cost to people a month and lot of work was done to improve education and health sectors. About 25% of State budget was spent on education.

In the health sector, more than 450 mohalla clinics were set up and public were given free medical treatment in hospitals without any limit. Police and armed forces personnel who laid down their lives while discharging their duty were given a compensation of ₹1 crore.

Mr. Ramu Goud said that a party like AAP was very much needed in Telangana which worked for public welfare and asked for votes on the basis of its performance in specific sectors without invoking caste and religion. The party would work for contesting in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.