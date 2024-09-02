ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana to set up State disaster response force to better handle floods, emergencies in future

Published - September 02, 2024 02:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CM Revanth Reddy also announced enhancement of ex-gratia to families of deceased as well as for loss of cattle and farmlands

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The State Government has decided to set up Telangana Disaster Response Force to tackle emergency situations like floods in future.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced this during a meeting with Ministers and senior officials to review the flood situation and know about the relief measures put in place to avoid inconvenience to people in the affected areas. The meeting had decided to enhance ex-gratia for families of those who died due to floods from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh each, and that for milch animals to ₹50,000 from the existing ₹30,000.

Compensation for the loss of sheep and goat has been enhanced to ₹5,000 each from ₹3,000, the Chief Minister said instructing the officials to ensure that the benefit reached the affected families at the earliest. It was also announced that steps would be taken to provide compensation of ₹10,000 an acre for crops damaged due to the incessant rains.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the energy department officials to be on alert to fix problems relating to power supply as also to avoid power related mishaps. He recalled how officials restored power supply in spite of 25 major towers collapsing and said the same spirit should continue in the coming days.

Officials should make arrangements for evacuating the people to low lying areas to rehabilitation centres. He cautioned people against crossing roads which were damaged and where the flow of flood water was high and directed the Revenue, Police and other departments officials to constitute teams to take relief measures.

