Telangana to rope in Tata Technologies for upgrading govt. ITIs

New courses with employable skills to be introduced in 50 ITIs

December 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari holding a meeting with representatives of Tata Technologies in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari holding a meeting with representatives of Tata Technologies in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

The Telangana government has decided to upgrade the government. Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) by introducing courses with focus on the employability of students with the help of Tata Technologies Ltd as part of the skill development programme and to discontinue courses which have no or little relevance in the changing industrial scenario.

Representatives of Tata Technologies had a meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and IT) Jayesh Ranjan and others here on Saturday and agreed to implement the skill development programme with ₹2,000 crore funding. The Chief Minister asked the Tata officials to make the Telangana youth employable with the help of technology and designing courses with skills in demand in the industry.

He stated that the government was committed to improving employment opportunities to the youth by designing courses with skills needed in the industry. He welcomed the Tata Technologies for coming forward to extend employment-based training to the students in 50 identified government ITIs in the State with ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore funding.

As part of the skill development programme to be implemented by the Tata Technologies, four skill development centres would be established in the State by providing equipment/machinery and software required to run the centres. It would also provide training to about one lakh youth to make them employable in different categories of industries.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities concerned to form a committee of officials for entering a memorandum of understanding with Tata Technologies as early as possible. The representatives of Tata Technologies offered to develop skills in industrial automation, robotics, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, electrical vehicle mechanic, basic designing, virtual verifier and others. They would also arrange two master trainers in every ITI besides arranging equipment along with software.

The project would be implemented over five years with technical workshops, two new short-term and five long-term courses having high demand in the manufacturing sector for ITI, polytechnic and engineering students forming part of it. The Labour and Employment Department is already into talks with Tata Technologies over finalising the MoU.

Special Chief Secretary (Labour, Employment and Training) I. Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretary (Education) B. Venkateshm, Secretary (CMO) V. Sheshadri, Shah Nawaz Qasim, Ajith Reddy, senior vice president of Tata Technologies P. Kaulgud, global vice president Sushil Kumar and others participated in the meeting.

