Telangana to repair 9,000 km of roads using advanced technology: Minister Komatireddy

Updated - November 12, 2024 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inspecting the ‘Air Pressure Jet Patcher’ and ‘Pothole and Road Maintenance Machinery’ being used to lay roads in Hyderabad on Monday.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inspecting the ‘Air Pressure Jet Patcher’ and ‘Pothole and Road Maintenance Machinery’ being used to lay roads in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the government is utilising advanced technology and modern methods to expedite road repairs and added that potholes along 9,000 kilometres of roads will be repaired in the coming months even as he faulted the previous government led by BRS for neglecting road infrastructure.

The Minister was speaking at Chilukur village of Rangareddy district on Monday, where advanced road maintenance machinery was demonstrated.

Special Chief Secretary of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, Vikas Raj, along with Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana, evaluated the functionality of the “Air Pressure Jet Patcher” and “Pothole and Road Maintenance Machinery”. These machines, designed for rapid and efficient road repairs, can address 10-20 kilometres of damaged roads per day. The Minister personally operated the “Air Pressure Jet Patcher” and inspected the machinery’s performance and capabilities, as well as the materials used, which include a mix of 6mm and 25mm stone aggregate.

Emphasising the machinery’s eco-friendly attributes, Mr. Venkat Reddy pointed out that the equipment reduces carbon emissions by 90%, providing a less harmful alternative to traditional repair methods. The speed and efficiency of the new technology are also expected to lower the risk of accidents on busy roads and reduce repair costs, leading to less strain on the state’s budget.

He assured the public that the current government is working tirelessly to address issues, giving full autonomy to authorities to deploy advanced, eco-friendly technologies for road maintenance. Government Chief Whip Mahender Reddy, local MLA Kale Yadayah, senior R&B Department officials, and local leaders were present at the event.

Published - November 12, 2024 12:43 am IST

