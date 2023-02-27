Telangana to renew its plea to Centre on boiled rice

February 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has asked rice millers to complete delivery of custom milled rice (CMR) to the government in time and keep the mills and godowns empty before arrival of the paddy grown in the ongoing Rabi season.

He cautioned millers against any attempt to bring disrepute to the government which had been making all efforts to procure the paddy produced in the State in spite of difficulties in disposing of CMR due to the restrictions imposed by the Centre on boiled rice. Speaking after releasing the Civil Supplies Department employees’ diary here on Monday, he said by taking up procurement on a large-scale the government was protecting the interests of consumers.

Stating that Telangana had become a role model for the country in procurement of paddy, he said the purchase of grain from farmers had gone up from 25 lakh tonnes at the time of formation of the State to 1.41 crore tonnes. The department had dared even the COVID-19 pandemic conditions in 2020 to procure a record 92 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers in their villages during that Rabi season.

The Minister said the State Government was committed to employees’ welfare and the department, towards their health security, was providing them with ₹3 lakh health insurance cover from December last year and extending cashless health services to corporation employees and their dependent family members.

He also mentioned the troubles faced by the State Government/Civil Supplies Corporation in procuring paddy during the last Rabi season following the Centre’s restrictions. He stated that the State Government would renew its plea to the Centre to accept boiled rice processed in the Rabi season as the stock of such rice in the country were coming down as also in the interests of the farming community.

Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation S. Ravinder Singh and leaders of the employees associations participated in the diary release event.