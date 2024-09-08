ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana to recieve more rains in next 48 hours: Met centre head Nagarathna

Updated - September 08, 2024 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana to experience heavy rains due to depression over Bay of Bengal, with specific districts facing very heavy rainfall

The Hindu Bureau

Water flows from Mahbub Sagar Tank as rain continues to lash in Sangareddy district, Telangana on September 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rains over many places during the next 48 hours due to the influence of depression over Bay of Bengal which will cross the coast between Digha in West Bengal and Puri in Odisha. Head of Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad K. Nagarathna, in a video released on Sunday (September 8, 2024) afternoon, issued a forecast for the State for today (September 8, 2024) and tomorrow (September 9).

Ms. Nagarathna said that the State is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashanakar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad. Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Bhadradri Kothagudem Jangaon and its adjoining districts.

And, tomorrow (September 9)., the State likely to have light to moderate rains, and heavy to very heavy rains over northern district of Telangana.

Heavy rains, strong winds strike Secunderabad on September 8 afternoon
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US