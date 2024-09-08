GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana to recieve more rains in next 48 hours: Met centre head Nagarathna

Telangana to experience heavy rains due to depression over Bay of Bengal, with specific districts facing very heavy rainfall

Updated - September 08, 2024 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Water flows from Mahbub Sagar Tank as rain continues to lash in Sangareddy district, Telangana on September 9, 2024.

Water flows from Mahbub Sagar Tank as rain continues to lash in Sangareddy district, Telangana on September 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rains over many places during the next 48 hours due to the influence of depression over Bay of Bengal which will cross the coast between Digha in West Bengal and Puri in Odisha. Head of Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad K. Nagarathna, in a video released on Sunday (September 8, 2024) afternoon, issued a forecast for the State for today (September 8, 2024) and tomorrow (September 9).

Ms. Nagarathna said that the State is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashanakar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad. Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Bhadradri Kothagudem Jangaon and its adjoining districts.

And, tomorrow (September 9)., the State likely to have light to moderate rains, and heavy to very heavy rains over northern district of Telangana.

Heavy rains, strong winds strike Secunderabad on September 8 afternoon

Published - September 08, 2024 03:38 pm IST

