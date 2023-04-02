Telangana to raise ₹12.5k crore OMBs during the first quarter 

April 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has proposed to raise ₹12,500 crore through open market borrowings during the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24.

It has proposed to raise ₹4,000 crore in three instalments in April – ₹2,000 crore on April 11, ₹1,000 crore each (April 18 and 25) during the auction of securities to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India. This will be followed by another ₹3,500 crore in May – ₹1,000 crore each on May 9 and 16 and another ₹1,500 crore on May 30.

The government, according to the indicative calendar of borrowings released by the RBI, proposes to raise ₹5,000 crore in June – ₹1,500 crore each on June 6 and June 20 and remaining ₹2,000 crore on June 26.

The RBI said that the quantum of total market borrowings had been finalised in consultation with State governments or Union Territories aggregating to ₹1.99 lakh crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The weekly schedule for the auctions had been released with the name of the States or UTs who have confirmed participation and tentative amounts indicated by them. The actual amount of borrowings would be intimated two/three days prior to the auction day. This would depend on the requirement of State governments or UTs approval from the Government of India under Article 293 (3) of the Constitution as also the market conditions.