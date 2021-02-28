Telangana to launch COVID-19 vaccination for people above 60 years from March 1

HYDERABAD

28 February 2021 17:07 IST

People aged 45-59 years with co-morbidities also eligible in latest vaccination drive

The Telangana Health department will launch COVID-19 vaccination for common people from Monday. After healthcare workers and frontline workers, the next in the priority list are people who are above 60 years, followed by those who are 45-59 years with co-morbidities.

While one can either register for the vaccination through online mode or by walking into a vaccination centre, only online mode would be used for the next few days. The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said that people can register by visiting the website cowin.gov.in which was set to go live on Sunday evening.

On Monday, the immunization will be rolled out in 93 centres in the State, which will be increased to over 1000 centres in a week’s time.

Mobile number or Aadhaar card can be used to initiate the registration. A One Time Password will be sent to the mobile number, following which beneficiaries have to enter their basic details such as name, gender, age, identity card details, and others. Unique ID number will be generated and a e-link will be sent to the phone which can be used to select the date, time and vaccination centre.

Dr Rao said that the second dose should be taken within 28 to 42 days after the first dose. However, he suggested people to take it on the 28th or 29th day. They will not be provided with an option to choose their COVID vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government health facilities. However, people have to pay if they choose to get the jab at private hospitals.

Dr Rao said that one dose of vaccine costs ₹150, and private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹100 as service charge. He said that private hospitals can choose to waive off the service charge or bill less than ₹100.

The State’s Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy directed private hospitals to ensure that their regular patients do not get mixed with people who come for vaccination. This is to avoid possible transmission of coronavirus from patients to beneficiaries.