Telangana to have normal to above normal rainfall in July: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its monthly rainfall outlook has forecast that parts of Telangana will receive normal to above-normal rainfall in July. The IMD also predicts that the overall rainfall across India in July 2024 is likely to be above normal.

“Above normal rainfall can significantly benefit agriculture and water resources but also brings potential risks such as flooding, landslides, surface transport disruptions, public health challenges, and ecosystem damage. To manage these risks effectively, it is essential to reinforce infrastructure, utilise IMD’s early warnings, enhance surveillance and conservation efforts and establish robust response systems in vulnerable areas,” the IMD said.

The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) suggests that La Niña conditions are likely to develop during the second half of the monsoon season. The IMD said they will issue the forecast for rainfall during the second half of the season (August and September) and for the month of August towards the end of July.

Meanwhile, a daily weather bulletin released by IMD on Monday indicated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana until July 8. For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the sky is expected to be generally cloudy over the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively.

