GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana to have normal to above normal rainfall in July: IMD

Published - July 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its monthly rainfall outlook has forecast that parts of Telangana will receive normal to above-normal rainfall in July. The IMD also predicts that the overall rainfall across India in July 2024 is likely to be above normal.

“Above normal rainfall can significantly benefit agriculture and water resources but also brings potential risks such as flooding, landslides, surface transport disruptions, public health challenges, and ecosystem damage. To manage these risks effectively, it is essential to reinforce infrastructure, utilise IMD’s early warnings, enhance surveillance and conservation efforts and establish robust response systems in vulnerable areas,” the IMD said.

The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) suggests that La Niña conditions are likely to develop during the second half of the monsoon season. The IMD said they will issue the forecast for rainfall during the second half of the season (August and September) and for the month of August towards the end of July.

Meanwhile, a daily weather bulletin released by IMD on Monday indicated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana until July 8. For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the sky is expected to be generally cloudy over the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.