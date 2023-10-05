Telangana to get Central Tribal University soon

October 05, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Cabinet on October 4 decided to amend the Central Tribal University Act for the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in Telangana.

This is part of an effort to implement provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act of 2014. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone of the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh near Vizianagaram recently.

The tribal university in Telangana will be provided with funding of ₹889.07 crore. “The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the State. This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances,” the Union Education Ministry said in a release.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Cabinet approval was received. He called it a “visionary plan”.

He said, “The university, which will be named after the tribal goddesses— Samakka and Sarakka— will act as a huge morale booster and benefit youth from tribal communities.”

