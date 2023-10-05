HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana to get Central Tribal University soon

This is part of an effort to implement provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act of 2014

October 05, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on October 4 decided to amend the Central Tribal University Act for the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in Telangana.

This is part of an effort to implement provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act of 2014. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone of the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh near Vizianagaram recently.

The tribal university in Telangana will be provided with funding of ₹889.07 crore. “The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the State. This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances,” the Union Education Ministry said in a release.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Cabinet approval was received. He called it a “visionary plan”.

He said, “The university, which will be named after the tribal goddesses— Samakka and Sarakka— will act as a huge morale booster and benefit youth from tribal communities.”

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.