Telangana to fill the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners under RTI Act

Telangana Government has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners under the Right to Information Act.

Eligible candidates fulfilling the criterion under Section 15 and 16 of the RTI Act 2005, amended in 2019, can apply along with all required documents and enclosures through registered post to the office of the Chief Secretary, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad – 500022.

The last date for receipt of applications is June 29 and the application format can be downloaded from the websites http://telangana.gov.in. or http://tsic.gov.in. Those who have applied in response to the previous notification issued on July 4 last year need not apply again, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Information Commission has not been reconstituted since Feb 26, 2022. The posts of Chief Information Commissioner and five State Information Commissioners who were entrusted to deal with appeals and complaints connected to various Government departments remained vacant since September last year.

