GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Telangana to fill the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners under RTI Act

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued notification seeking applications from eligible candidates

Published - June 12, 2024 12:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Applications for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners were invited by Telangana Government.

Applications for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners were invited by Telangana Government. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners under the Right to Information Act.

Eligible candidates fulfilling the criterion under Section 15 and 16 of the RTI Act 2005, amended in 2019, can apply along with all required documents and enclosures through registered post to the office of the Chief Secretary, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad – 500022.

Related Stories

The last date for receipt of applications is June 29 and the application format can be downloaded from the websites http://telangana.gov.in. or http://tsic.gov.in. Those who have applied in response to the previous notification issued on July 4 last year need not apply again, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Information Commission has not been reconstituted since Feb 26, 2022. The posts of Chief Information Commissioner and five State Information Commissioners who were entrusted to deal with appeals and complaints connected to various Government departments remained vacant since September last year.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.