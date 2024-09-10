GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana to experience sunshine with no IMD warnings for the next seven days

Published - September 10, 2024 04:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
After several days of issuing rain alerts, India Meteorological Department did not issue any alert to Telangana for the next seven days. Temperatures are rising across the State.

After several days of issuing rain alerts, India Meteorological Department did not issue any alert to Telangana for the next seven days. Temperatures are rising across the State. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

After several weeks of red, orange, and yellow alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Telangana, no warning alerts are in effect for the next seven days. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rain in isolated parts of the State, but without any associated warnings, allowing residents to enjoy some sunshine.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), the deep depression is centred over North Chhattisgarh. The system is expected to move west-northwestward across North Chhattisgarh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening, according to an IMD release.

Uptick in maximum temperatures

Maximum temperatures in the State are rising. The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) predicts that on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), the highest temperatures will be 33.3°C in Nalgonda and Suryapet, followed by 32.9°C in Khammam; 32.8°C in Jogulamba Gadwal; 32.7°C in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy; 32.2°C in Narayanpet; 32°C in Bhadradri Kothagudem; 31.8°C in Mahabubabad, and 31.2°C in Mahabubnagar and Yadadri Bhongir. Jangaon, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy will see temperatures of 30.9°C; Warangal will reach 30.8°C, and Hyderabad and Hanamkonda will hit 30.2°C. Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu are expected to record 30.1°C.

The remaining 14 districts will experience temperatures between 26°C and 30°C. Medchal Malkajgiri and Mancherial will register 29.8°C, followed by 29.7°C in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad; 29.6°C in Sangareddy; 29.4°C in Peddapalli and Medak; 29°C in Siddipet; 28.9°C in Karimnagar; 28.5°C in Kamareddy; 28°C in Rajanna Sircilla; 27.8°C in Adilabad and Jagtial; 27.1°C in Nizamabad, and 26.9°C in Nirmal.

Published - September 10, 2024 04:54 pm IST

