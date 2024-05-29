Telangana to establish ARU for monitoring and operating Centrally Sponsored Schemes fund flow

Telangana Government has decided to establish an Account Rendering Unit (ARU) for monitoring and operating Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under the alternative fund flow mechanism Single Nodal Agency - SPARSH (real time system of integrated quick transfers) of the Central Government.

The development follows the tightening of fund flow rule book of CSSby the Central Government which reportedly introduced “penal interest” clause for delays in fund transfers by the States. The Centre, in a communication to all States in February, asked the Governments to ensure that their funds are transferred to the single nodal agency for CSS scheme within 30 days of receiving central funding instead of 40 days allowed earlier.

Interestingly, the Central Government has been communicating the procedure for release of funds under the CSS and monitoring their utilisation by the respective State Governments from time to time since 2021. But, there has been no response from the State Governmentsince the past two years. The Congress Government which took over in December, 2023 appears to have resolved to streamline the receipt of funds and monitoring their utilisation all through and accordingly set up the dedicated unit.

To be set up in the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, the ARU will be responsible for monitoring of payment of CSS particularly scrutiny and payment of bills submitted by the concerned scheme implementing departments. It will handle receipts/challans and deductions made in the bills besides compiling accounts pertaining to all the centrally sponsored schemes.

The unit will submit monthly accounts to the Accountant General and ensure their reconciliation with the AG and Public Finance Management System (PFMS) of the Central Government. It will be tasked with implementation of scheme and expenditure with the implementing departments and ensure submission of reports to the Government from time to time.

The creation of the ARU follows the detailed guidelines issued by the Central Government for `just in time release’ of CSS funds using the tripartite integration between the PFMS, Integrated Financial Management and Information System and e-Kuber platform of Reserve Bank of India. The Centre said the guidelines were applicable for releases in respect of all payments to the extent possible to bring about more efficiency in cash management at both the Centre and State levels.

