Telangana to emerge as “Sports Hub” in the country soon: CM Revanth

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed strong desire that the youngest state of Telangana will emerge as the hub in the sports activity in the country soon. The Chief minister ordered the officials to take all necessary measures to promote Telangana as a destination for sports and games in the country.

At a high level meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday, the CM discussed the government ‘s proposal to establish a world class Sports University. The officials made some suggestions on the establishment of the Young India Sports University in Fourth City. CM Revanth Reddy asserted that every sport should be given priority in Young India Sports University and bring all sports and games training institutions under the purview of the proposed sports university.

The CM asked the officials to find out which sports are suitable for the country as well as the geographical conditions and physical structure of people in Telangana. Those who are enthusiastic to pursue sports as their life time career will be identified and encouraged in those particular areas . The Chief Minister wanted Hyderabad, which hosted the Afro-Asian Games and Commonwealth Games decades ago, to be promoted as a venue for the Olympics in the future.

International standards

CM Revanth Reddy directed the authorities to bring all the sports departments of all universities, government-run sports schools, academies and sports training institutes under the ambit of the Sports University. The CM suggested giving priority to Shooting, Wrestling, Boxing, Archery, Javelin Throw and Hockey in which the Indian athletes will perform and win the medal through a rigorous training in the Sports university.

Sports school

The Chief Minister also suggested that teachers should identify the students who possessed skills in the particular sport activity at an early age. Sports schools will be established in every Lok Sabha constituency to train the identified students.

Mr. Reddy directed the authorities to promote the Sports University of Hyderabad as the main hub of the country’s sports sector and to take all necessary steps in this direction. Officials have been asked to conduct a comprehensive study on the details of the athletes of the countries who won medals in the recent Olympics, their hard work to win the medals, efforts put in by the countries to encourage the athletes and training provided to them.