Telangana to decentralise its fight against drugs

Telangana is set to decentralise its fight against drugs by establishing seven Regional Narcotics Control Cells (RNCCs) and four Narcotic Police Stations. Speaking to police officials, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that work is underway and the State should see addition of more resources s in the next two months. He also stressed the need for dealing with drug menace with an ‘iron hand’.

This comes on the day when the Chief Minister flagged the newly inducted fleet of vehicles including 27 four-wheelers and 40 two-wheelers for Telangana Anit-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), which was set up in 2023. The vehicles will be used by the officials for keeping a watch on the activities of offenders and arrests in the bureau’s jurisdiction, TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya said.

In the first half of the year, the State has registered a total of 1,892 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in which 3,792 arrests and seizures worth ₹179.3 crore were reported. TGANB has also confiscated properties worth ₹47.16 crore belonging to narco-offenders and their relatives in five cases. Amid the growing drug menace in the State, the government has provided the bureau funds worth ₹50 crore along with sanctioning an additional force of 170. Meanwhile, 60% additional allowance will be provided to Anti-Narcotic Bureau personnel, Mr. Reddy said in the meeting.

According to the officials, punishment percentage in narcotics cases has registered a jump of 13% this year while the State has disposed 42,190 kilograms of drugs worth ₹102.41 from 679 cases. Going forward, 266 Narcotics Detection Dogs (NDDs) will be deployed across the State to trace and nab both drugs and criminals.

Tech profile

Meanwhile, the department is also using artificial intelligence-based Mitra App to identify drug addicts in the State and mapping them to medical assistance. So far, 536 drug addicts have been identified, who have received medical assistance through the State Medical and Health department.

As many as 11 de-addiction centres and eight rehabilitation centres have been set up in the State.