Telangana to cap charges on COVID-19 test, treatment
Telangana government on Monday has announced a slab on fee that can be charged by private hospitals and labs which can be charged for treatment and Coronavirus tests.
For the tests at private labs, ₹2,200 can be charged. For treatment at private hospitals, the bed charges will be ₹4,000 for isolation, ₹7,500 for treatment without ventilator in ICU, ₹9,000 for treatment with ventilator in ICU.
Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a government order to this effect will be issued by Monday evening.
Guidelines on who should be admitted, the charges, punishment for violations, will be issued too.
