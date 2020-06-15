Telangana to cap charges on COVID-19 test, treatment

Telangana government on Monday has announced a slab on fee that can be charged by private hospitals and labs which can be charged for treatment and Coronavirus tests.
For the tests at private labs, ₹2,200 can be charged. For treatment at private hospitals, the bed charges will be ₹4,000 for isolation, ₹7,500 for treatment without ventilator in ICU, ₹9,000 for treatment with ventilator in ICU.
Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a government order to this effect will be issued by Monday evening.
Guidelines on who should be admitted, the charges, punishment for violations, will be issued too.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.