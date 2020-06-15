Telangana

Telangana to cap charges on COVID-19 test, treatment

Telangana government on Monday has announced a slab on fee that can be charged by private hospitals and labs which can be charged for treatment and Coronavirus tests.

For the tests at private labs, ₹2,200 can be charged. For treatment at private hospitals, the bed charges will be ₹4,000 for isolation, ₹7,500 for treatment without ventilator in ICU, ₹9,000 for treatment with ventilator in ICU.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a government order to this effect will be issued by Monday evening.

Guidelines on who should be admitted, the charges, punishment for violations, will be issued too.

