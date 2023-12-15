ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana to be divided into three zones to decentralise development: Governor

December 15, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad will be the centre of the three zones

M. Rajeev

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government has announced its resolve to decentralise the development in the State. It has accordingly planned to divide the State into three zones with Hyderabad as the centre. One zone will be the city within the outer ring road, second will be the area between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the third zone would be covering the areas outside the regional ring road, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Delivering her address to the joint sitting of the legislature on Friday, the Governor said Hyderabad was not only the capital to the State but also a perennial revenue source that generated income for the welfare and development of the poorer sections. The city got its financial strength because of the previous Congress-led Governments which developed it to reach the goal.

Dr. Tamilisai said from IT to Metro Rail, Shamshabad Airport to ORR, and the entire world class infrastructure was planned and developed during the Congress Governments. Hyderabad’s topography would have undergone a sea change had the Information Technology Information Region (ITIR) project announced by the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government in 2013 came into being. “My Government is now trying to bring back that past glory,” she said.

Accordingly, the Government had launched an action plan to clean Musi river and turn its catchment area into an employment generation zone. The Government’s aim was to develop the city in all directions and plans would be prepared accordingly, she said.

