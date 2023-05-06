HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana to airlift the stranded from Manipur today

May 06, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said on Saturday that the Telangana government is taking all measures to ensure the safety of students and other citizens caught in violence-hit Manipur.

She stated that a special cell has been opened to monitor the situation in Manipur to protect the interests of Telangana people there.

The State government has decided to airlift students from Imphal and bring them to Hyderabad as early as possible. A special flight has been arranged for the rescue on Sunday. She also said that she had contacted her Manipur counterpart seeking facilitation for the safe transit of Telangana students.

The Chief Secretary said that she and the DGP were in close touch with the Manipur government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.