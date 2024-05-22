GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana | Three-year-old girl dies of suffocation after getting accidentally locked inside car

Published - May 22, 2024 05:53 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a car parked in front of her residence in Sambaigudem village of Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, three-year-old Kalmisha, daughter of Sai Kumar and Likitha, of Sambaigudem, reportedly entered the stationary car while playing outside her home on Tuesday afternoon.

She got accidentally locked up inside the car and trapped in the vehicle for a few hours before falling unconscious amid heat wave like conditions, sources added.

Kalmisha’s parents’ desperate search ended in agony when they found her lying unconscious in the locked car belonging to their neighbour late in the evening. They immediately rushed her to a hospital in Manuguru, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.