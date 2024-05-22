Telangana | Three-year-old girl dies of suffocation after getting accidentally locked inside car

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a car parked in front of her residence in Sambaigudem village of Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, three-year-old Kalmisha, daughter of Sai Kumar and Likitha, of Sambaigudem, reportedly entered the stationary car while playing outside her home on Tuesday afternoon.

She got accidentally locked up inside the car and trapped in the vehicle for a few hours before falling unconscious amid heat wave like conditions, sources added.

Kalmisha’s parents’ desperate search ended in agony when they found her lying unconscious in the locked car belonging to their neighbour late in the evening. They immediately rushed her to a hospital in Manuguru, where she was declared dead on arrival.