Telangana third in terms of health parameters: report

The State has been adjudged third in the country in the Health Index, Healthy States Progressive India, among the larger States in the country.

Telangana, according to the report released by the NITI Aayog, performed well both in terms of overall performance as well as incremental performance and secured third position in both. Kerala emerged best performer in terms of overall performance for the fourth consecutive round of evaluation.

The report indicated that the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were among the best performers in terms of overall performance.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar said the strategies implemented in a planned way by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ensured that the State was among the top performers.

Steps would be taken to ensure that Telangana leads the country in terms of health infrastructure and parameters in the coming days. The three top States in the rankings, he noted, were the southern States governed by regional parties.