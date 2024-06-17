GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana | TGCSB refunds ₹31.29 crore lost by cyber crime victims

Published - June 17, 2024 01:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in coordination with police units refunded ₹31.29 crore lost by victims of cyber frauds.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in coordination with police units refunded ₹31.29 crore lost by victims of cyber frauds. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The victims of cyber frauds in Telangana were refunded with ₹31.29 crore of their lost money by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in coordination with police units. This initiative marks a significant step in providing timely financial relief to cyber fraud victims and sets a new standard for cyber security and legal response in Telangana.

The refund was facilitated through Lok Adalat programs organised between February 20 and June 6, in the State by the Telangana Legal Services Authority. To streamline the process of refunding the money, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was prepared and circulated to all District Legal Services Authorities as well as Superintendent of Police and the Police Commissioners in February. A total of 5,142 petitions for refund were filed in court and refund orders for a total of ₹31.29 crores were issued. 

