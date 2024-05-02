ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana | Temperatures over 46°C recorded in eleven locations on Wednesday

May 02, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

In GHMC limits, Quthbullapur recorded 43.4° Celsius, followed by 43.1° in Khairatabad

The Hindu Bureau

Fruit vendors cover their heads with a cloth while waiting for customers alongside the road on a hot summer day in Hyderabad on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Crossing the mark set on Tuesday when temperatures soared over 46° Celsius in six locations, Wednesday saw an increase with a total of 11 locations across Telangana surpassing the 46° mark. 

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, the highest maximum temperature recorded was 46.6° Celsius in Gudapur (Nalgonda) followed by 46.5° in Mangapet (Mulugu), Bhadrachalam (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Munagala (Suryapet), 46.4° in Nerella (Jagtial), Mutharam (Peddapalli), Khanapur PS (Khammam), 46.3° in Kommu Lavancha (Mahabubabad), 46.2° in Jannaram (Mancherial), Veenavanka (Karimnagar), and Kalleda (Warangal). Additionally, nine other places in the state experienced temperatures above 45°.

IMD issues orange alert for parts of Telangana until May 3

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Quthbullapur recorded 43.4° Celsius, followed by 43.1° in Khairatabad, and 43° in Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Kapra, Santosh Nagar, Chandanagar, LB Nagar, and Jubilee Hills.

